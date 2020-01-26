Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.47. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 769,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 177.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

