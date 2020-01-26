Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post sales of $405.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.04 million to $421.90 million. Papa John’s Int’l posted sales of $373.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

