Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Analysts expect that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will announce $2.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year sales of $4.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.78 million, with estimates ranging from $8.59 million to $18.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE PROF opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

