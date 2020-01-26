Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $460,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 186,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply