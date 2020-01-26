Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $460,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 186,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

