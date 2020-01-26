Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $890.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $890.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $896.70 million and the lowest is $887.00 million. Autodesk reported sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

