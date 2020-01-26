Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 14,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

