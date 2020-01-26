Analysts Expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $39.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.34 million and the highest is $40.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $162.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $174.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

IIIV opened at $32.17 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $917.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

