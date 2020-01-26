Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.44 Million

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $377.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.86 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $336.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

