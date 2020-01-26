Analysts Set $4.00 Target Price for Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Precipio an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Precipio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 525.32% and a negative return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precipio (PRPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.