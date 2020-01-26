Analysts Set $8.00 Target Price for Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Applied DNA Sciences’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $393,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $3.95 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

