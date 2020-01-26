Analyzing Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) & RingCentral (NASDAQ:RNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Change Healthcare and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 1 18 0 2.95 RingCentral 0 3 15 1 2.89

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $18.64, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $171.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.90%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RingCentral $673.62 million 24.59 -$26.20 million ($0.04) -4,933.50

Change Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -4.06% -1.61% -0.56%

Summary

Change Healthcare beats RingCentral on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

