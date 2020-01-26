Analyzing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -0.54% 7.91% 2.97% CarGurus 7.44% 18.30% 12.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five9 and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65 CarGurus 0 2 9 0 2.82

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $67.51, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $49.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.43%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Five9.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $257.66 million 16.80 -$220,000.00 $0.15 472.47 CarGurus $454.09 million 8.89 $65.17 million $0.57 63.23

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats Five9 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

