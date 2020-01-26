Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $30,285.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00009262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

