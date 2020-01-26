Ankr Price Tops $0.0013 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Ankr has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, CoinExchange, ABCC and KuCoin. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Coinall, Bitinka, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinsuper, Huobi Korea, Upbit, BitMax, Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

