Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,763 shares of company stock valued at $72,329. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 403,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $355.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($14.23) million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

