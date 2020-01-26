APIS (APIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $183,416.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a total market cap of $14,404.00 and approximately $183,416.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIS has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.