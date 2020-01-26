APIS (APIS) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, APIS has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a total market capitalization of $14,101.00 and $182,487.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.