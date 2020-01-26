Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will report sales of $369.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.10 million and the lowest is $363.30 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $346.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

