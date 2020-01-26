Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI opened at $18.34 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

