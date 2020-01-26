Apollon 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Apollon has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a market cap of $6,273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollon Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

