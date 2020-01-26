Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce $288.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $295.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

