Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brick & Kyle Associates’ Largest Position

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

