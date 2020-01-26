Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 3rd Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $205,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

