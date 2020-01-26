Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

