Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

