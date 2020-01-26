Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.