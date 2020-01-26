Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

AAPL stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

