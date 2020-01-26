Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 53.2% in January

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the December 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,869. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

