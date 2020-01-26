Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 572,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,470,507 shares of company stock worth $13,427,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 91.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 1,373,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.19. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

