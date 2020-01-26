Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 457,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.03. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.