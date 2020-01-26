Aragon Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitfinex and GOPAX. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $16,953.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, AirSwap, HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

