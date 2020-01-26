Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,878. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $159.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.52. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

