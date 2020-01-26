Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 38.3% in January

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 924,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

ABUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 397,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,144. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

