Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

