Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

