Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $836,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $6.88 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

