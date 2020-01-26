Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Ardor has a market cap of $42.52 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007610 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

