Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,719,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,449,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 1,608,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

