Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $6,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 672,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.