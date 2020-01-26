Argentum Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

