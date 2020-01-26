Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

