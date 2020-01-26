Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 49.4% in January

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.
ARKR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.48. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.