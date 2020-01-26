Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 49.4% in January

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

ARKR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.48. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.