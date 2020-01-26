Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys Shares of 28,206 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Apple accounts for approximately 7.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

