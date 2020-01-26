Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.70 ($10.12).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

ETR:AT1 opened at €8.25 ($9.60) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of €8.15 ($9.47). The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

