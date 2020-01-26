ArtByte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

