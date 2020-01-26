ArtByte Trading 93.2% Lower This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007784 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.