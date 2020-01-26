Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARTW stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 265,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.85. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

