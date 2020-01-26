Asian Dragon (AD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,170.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $82,791.00 and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025389 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006178 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000531 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 250.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.