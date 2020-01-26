Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $91,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 54,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

