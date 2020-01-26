Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.